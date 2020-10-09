Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo canceled for 2021

article

The annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will be canceled next year because of the pandemic.

Organizers said they made the difficult decision to cancel the event which typically runs from mid-January through February because it would rank as “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19.

“This was a very painful decision that was not made lightly,” the FWSSR said on its Facebook page.

Although organizers said they could safely host some shows and competitions, they did not feel it would be fair to the others. They decided to cancel all events for the year and focus on 2022.

“We know this decision is very disappointing to our loyal exhibitors, competitors, and guests. We share in your disappointment but pledge to do our part in the effort to defeat COVID-19 and be ready to host the best Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in 2022,” the FWSSR said.

"I join the countless number of fans of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in their disappointment over this year’s cancellation. The FWSSR is a beloved tradition that holds a special place in Fort Worth history. However, I am confident that the Board of Directors’ decision to cancel this year’s event was made in the best interest of all fans and participants. The FWSSR attracts visitors from around the globe, and the Stock Show in particular does not allow for adequate social distancing. I appreciate the FWSSR Board’s leadership and look forward to making the 2022 event the best one yet," Mayor Betsy Price added in a statement.

2021 was set to be the second year for the stock show and rodeo in the Dickies Arena. A record crowd of more than 1 million people attended the event at the newly-built arena in Downtown Fort Worth before the pandemic began in 2020.

The only other time the FWSSR was canceled was in 1943 because of World War II.

