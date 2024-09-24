North Texas sting targeting online child predators leads to 11 arrests

article

Fort Worth police announced the arrest of 11 people in connection to a sting operation targeting child predators online.

The Fort Worth police worked with several other agencies from August 7 to 9 on what it called Operation Heatwave.

During the operation, undercover agents used online platforms to talk to suspects looking to "engage in sexual conduct with children under the age of 17."

"We want to send a clear message: we will not tolerate any attempt to harm our children. The Fort Worth Police Department, alongside our dedicated partners, will continue to use every resource at our disposal to target and bring these offenders to justice," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes in a statement.

The suspects were charged with the online solicitation of a child.

Suspects Arrested in Operation Heatwave

Alexis Javier Sanchez Monreal, 25 years old - Dallas, TX

Anthony Harold Knox, 56 years old - Fort Worth, TX

Cesar Ignacio Hernandez Perez, 31 years old - Arlington, TX

Craig Bridgland, 42 years old - Brisbane, Australia

Daniel Carlos Ramos, 40 years old - Fort Worth, TX

Donte Tejuan Zachary, 44 years old - Fort Worth, TX

Jonathan Hayden Pond, 33 years old - Fort Worth, TX

Jose Luis Estrada Jr., 42 years old - Krum, TX

Joseph Thomas Milarski, 21 years old - Bedford, TX

Ralph Edward Hoskins, 32 years old - Arlington, TX

Todd Brian Behney, 53 years old - Fort Worth, TX