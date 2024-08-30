Fort Worth stabbing leaves 1 man dead
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after being stabbed in his apartment near Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at a complex on Harding Street.
Fort Worth police detectives said the victim and suspect were involved in a fight before the stabbing.
Responding officers found the victim with a stab wound to his lower body.
He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The suspect got away before the police arrived.