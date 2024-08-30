Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth stabbing leaves 1 man dead

By
Published  August 30, 2024 8:29am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after being stabbed in his apartment near Sundance Square in Fort Worth.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at a complex on Harding Street.

Fort Worth police detectives said the victim and suspect were involved in a fight before the stabbing.

Responding officers found the victim with a stab wound to his lower body. 

He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The suspect got away before the police arrived.