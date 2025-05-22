Parent fight and stabbing disrupts Fort Worth elementary school awards ceremony

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A stabbing involving parents in the South Hill Elementary School parking lot disrupted the school's fifth grade graduation ceremony on Thursday morning. One person was taken to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. No students were hurt.



A stabbing outside a Fort Worth elementary school on Thursday morning reportedly happened during the school's fifth grade graduation ceremony, officials said.

What we know:

Fort Worth police confirmed the stabbing happened outside South Hills Elementary School around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Two parents who had past verbal altercations began arguing in the school's parking lot. One parent stabbed the other with a knife and then ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with an upper body wound. His condition is unknown.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect, and he was arrested a few blocks away from campus. He's now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No students were hurt.

The incident happened during the school's outdoor fifth grade graduation and awards ceremony.

The district said the students were immediately brought inside out of an abundance of caution. The campus was then placed on hold, which means no one was allowed in or out of the building and students were kept in secure areas.

That hold has since been lifted and parents are allowed to pick up their children.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear how serious the victim's injuries are.

No names have been released.