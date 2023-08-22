Fort Worth shooting injures juvenile male

article

A teenager in Fort Worth was shot overnight. Now police are trying to find a suspect.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to the Firestone at West 7th Apartments on West 7th Street just after 11 p.m. Monday.

They found a juvenile male who had been shot once in the leg.

The teen told officers it happened while he and others were near the intersection of Cold Springs Road and Garvey Street. He said he didn’t know the gunman.

Friends drove the teen to the apartment complex to get help. He was later taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the case and trying to identify a suspect.