1 killed in deadly shooting at Fort Worth apartment
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday night.
Police were called to The Spring at Silverton apartments in south Fort Worth shortly after 10 p.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot.
The man did not survive his injuries.
Police say there are no suspects in custody.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
The identity of the victim has not been released.