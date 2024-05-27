Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in deadly shooting at Fort Worth apartment

Published  May 27, 2024 8:13am CDT
Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Police were called to The Spring at Silverton apartments in south Fort Worth shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot.

The man did not survive his injuries.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.


 