Man says he was shot while searching for Fort Worth pizza restaurant

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting after the victim says there was an attempted robbery.

Police were called to John Peter Smith Hospital after the victim showed up to the emergency room seeking treatment.

The adult male told officers he was searching for a pizza restaurant he had seen in a TikTok video.

The victim told police he pulled over to try to find the address near Glen Garden Drive when an unknown male suspect approached with a gun.

The man announced a robbery and fired one shot, hitting the victim in the arm, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

No suspects have been taken into custody.