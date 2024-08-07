Fort Worth shooting injures woman, suspect wanted

article

Fort Worth police are searching for the man who shot a woman in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 900 block of East Harvey Avenue, which is on the south side of the city near Interstate 35W and Morningside Drive.

The adult female victim told officers an adult male suspect had shot her in the forearm. He then ran into a nearby apartment.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. She’s expected to be okay.

Officers searched for the suspect at the apartment complex but did not find him.

Fort Worth PD’s gun violence unit will continue investigating the case.