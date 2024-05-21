Fort Worth police release video of 'persons of interest' in nightclub shooting

Fort Worth police released video of persons of interest in a deadly shooting at a nightclub this weekend.

Edgar Salgado was shot and killed inside the El Gallito Copeton Night Club on N. Main Street around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The video from Fort Worth police shows two males and two females.

Police say the males "could have potential names of ‘Julio’ or ‘Gabriel.’"

Police believe all four persons of interest left the bar in a gray sedan.

Investigators say Salgado had been in a verbal and physical fight with some suspects at the club earlier in the morning.

Police say he confronted the suspect and a group of people he was with.

Both groups fired shots, according to police.

Salgado was found with "numerous" gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest are asked to call police.

Featured article

It was the second consecutive Sunday with a shooting at the club.

On May 12, 29-year-old Arnulfo Mauricio was shot and killed.

No arrests have been made in that shooting.