Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured, 3 others injured, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting late Saturday night that left one person dead, one critically injured, and sent three others to a hospital.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m., when police were called to the 9300 block of Cynthia Court.

Responding officers found five people who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the four others were taken to a hospital. Police said one was in critical condition and the other three had non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a "dispute."

A spokesperson for Fort Worth PD said there was an argument over an item that was missing from the home.

It then spilled out to the front yard, and that's when the shooting happened.

Investigators are working to find out more information about the missing item and what led to the argument.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Reyes at 817-392-4313, or contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS or online at 469tips.com.