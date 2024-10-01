Man shot by bounty hunters in Fort Worth, police say

article

Two bounty hunters are under investigation after police said they shot a man in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said the shooting happened on Monday evening in the 3000 block of Avenue N.

The two bounty hunters said they found a man they’d been looking for in a vehicle at the location.

The man allegedly charged at the bounty hunters, so they fired shots at his vehicle.

The man was hit in the thigh and taken to the hospital. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The two bounty hunters were taken into custody and are cooperating with the police investigation.

It’s not clear if they will face any charges.