Fort Worth shooting: 1 killed while sitting in car

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the intersection Miller Avenue and Richardson Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators found a man sitting in his car who had been shot multiple times.

FOX 4 crews saw multiple bullet holes in the window of the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.

Police have not released the victim's name or given any information about the suspect.

The Source Information in this article comes from Fort Worth Police.



