Woman pleads guilty ahead of trial for Fort Worth Sgt. Billy Randolph’s death

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The Brief DeAujalae Evans pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer on Thursday, just before the opening statements in her trial were set to begin. Evans admitted to causing the August 2024 death of Fort Worth Sgt. Billy Randolph after consuming 10 shots of liquor and driving the wrong way. Evans's sentence has not yet been announced.



The woman accused of killing Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph pleaded guilty just before the start of her jury trial on Thursday.

DeAujalae Evans Guilty Plea

What's new:

Prosecutors were set to deliver their opening statements on Thursday morning in the trial for DeAujalae Evans.

However, Evans pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer before the jury arrived in court.

The jury will now decide Evans' punishment. She faces up to life in prison.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom.

Sgt. Billy Randolph’s Death

Sgt. Billy Randolph

The backstory:

The Fort Worth Police Department lost a beloved, long-time officer when Sgt. Billy Randolph died in August of 2024.

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The husband and father of two was working a fiery 18-wheeler crash along Interstate 35W when he was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver.

That driver was 26-year-old DeAujalae Evans. She was charged with intoxicated manslaughter of a peace officer.

Dig deeper:

According to an affidavit, Evans had consumed 10 shots of liquor before the crash. She allegedly continued to drive for more than a quarter of a mile before trying to run away from the scene.

She was also on probation after pleading guilty earlier that year to an armed assault case involving a romantic partner. As part of her probation conditions, Evans was prohibited from using, possessing or consuming any alcohol.

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