Suspect drove to work after fatal Fort Worth road rage shooting: affidavit

The Brief 37-year-old Patrick Lawrence was arrested late Thursday evening in connection to a fatal road rage shooting near Hulen Mall on Highway I-20 in Fort Worth. An arrest affidavit states Lawrence shot LaTaivia Davis once after she began tailgating his car as he entered the highway, and drove to work after the shooting. Lawrence was detained at his workplace in Justin as he left for his lunch break. A firearm in Lawrence's vehicle matched shell casings recovered on the highway.



The suspect accused of killing an Everman ISD teacher's aide in a Thursday road rage shooting on I-20 in Fort Worth continued driving to work after the incident, an arrest affidavit states.

Fort Worth road rage shooting

Patrick Lawrence, 37

What we know:

Fort Worth Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Lawrence on Thursday afternoon.

He has been charged with the murder of LaTaivia Davis. Davis was killed in a road rage shooting in the 3700 block of Highway I-20, which is just past the Hulen Mall near Benbrook.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit, police spoke to witnesses at the scene, who described hearing a loud bang and seeing a blue vehicle with its window down exiting I-20 towards Granbury Road.

Davis' red vehicle was found with a bullet hole in the passenger window. Davis had been shot in her upper forearm and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fort Worth Police cadets were brought in to search for evidence on I-20, and found a single bullet casing near Granbury Road where the shooting occurred.

Fort Worth Police recruits search I-20 for bullets

A witness's vehicle recorded the incident on its dash camera, and police were able to identify Patrick Lawrence as the owner of the blue Volkswagen involved in the incident.

Lawrence was located at his workplace in Justin, and was detained by Fort Worth Police as he entered his vehicle for his lunch break. Officers noticed a handgun in Lawrence's driver-side door pocket.

He told officers that he was leaving work and needed to cross several lanes on South Hulen Street to enter the eastbound I-20 on ramp. As he reached the right-hand lane to enter the highway, Lawrence said a red sedan began to tailgate his vehicle. Lawrence said the red vehicle "quickly merged left, cutting across the white on-ramp markings to the left of the highway."

Bullet hole in Davis' vehicle

Lawrence told police he could not see into the vehicle because the windows were tinted. As the vehicle passed, Lawrence fired one shot into the red sedan's front passenger window, immediately exited the highway, and continued driving to work.

The handgun in Lawrence's vehicle matched the bullet casing found on I-20.

Everman ISD teacher's aide killed

The other side:

LaTaivia Davis (CTSY: The Vision Church of Fort Worth)

LaTaivia Davis was a teacher's aide in Everman ISD. The district's website says she worked at E. Ray Elementary School.

In response to questions, the school district shared the following statement.

"Everman ISD is deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of our staff. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the employee's family, loved ones, colleagues, students, and all those impacted by this loss."

The district said counselors and support resources would be made available to her students and fellow staff members.

Davis attended the Vision Church of Fort Worth, which has made several posts remembering her.

What's next:

No bond for Lawrence has been set. He has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail.