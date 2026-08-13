Eastbound I-20 shut down near Granbury Road in Fort Worth due to shooting

The Brief All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Granbury Road interchange and Hulen Mall area have been shut down due to a shooting, according to Fort Worth Police. Traffic is completely halted, and drivers traveling from Benbrook and surrounding areas are urged to use alternative routes. Authorities have not yet disclosed any other details.



All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Granbury Road interchange in Fort Worth are shut down due to a shooting on the highway, authorities said.

I-20 Eastbound Closed

What we know:

The closure, located just past the Hulen Mall area near Benbrook, was implemented as officers launched an active police investigation into the situation. The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m.

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Traffic in the area is completely halted, and officials urge drivers traveling from Benbrook and surrounding neighborhoods to seek alternative routes.

Authorities have not yet released any other details.

Motorists are advised to expect major delays as the investigation continues throughout the area.

This is a developing story.