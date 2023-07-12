Fort Worth road rage shooting injures driver on I-35W, police say

Fort Worth Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that shut down I-35W just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the drivers were in the southbound lanes of I-35W near Ripy Street in south Fort Worth when one vehicle pulled up and started to shoot at the driver.

The shooting caused a crash in the area.

The vehicle with the shooter continued south on 35.

The victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Fort Worth Police's Gang Unit were notified and are investigating.

A section of I-35W was shut down for hours while police looked into the shooting. It was eventually reopened just after 6 p.m.