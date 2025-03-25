Fort Worth, River Oaks Fire Departments save dog from well

article

The Brief A dog fell into an old water well cistern on March 14 and Fort Worth Fire and River Oaks Fire worked together to quickly rescue the pup. Hank was about 20 feet deep, with little oxygen, but was alert and waiting to be rescued. It took fire rescue less than four minutes to rescue Hank.



The Fort Worth Fire Department assisted the River Oaks Fire Department in saving a dog named Hank from an old water well cistern that he fell into. Fire officials say he was about 20 feet down the well when the FWFD arrived at the scene with River Oaks.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Fire Department)

Dog rescued from cistern

Local perspective:

Fire officials say firefighters assessed the situation, developed a rescue plan and began a "confined space rescue operation" to reach Hank.

Despite the oxygen at the bottom of the cistern being very low, Hank was alert and intently watching the operation taking place above him, officials said.

Once the FWFD rescuer was attached to the rope and equipped with air, it took less than four minutes to complete the lowering and hauling operation.

Hank was safely brought above ground where he was given oxygen and assessed for any injuries.

The rescue operation, in total, took only 38 minutes. And we are so glad to report that Hank is healthy, happy and unharmed.