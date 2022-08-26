Winner of Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot has yet to claim prize

A month is a long time to sit on $1.3 billion.

But that's exactly what some unknown person is doing.

The winner of last month's near-record Mega Millions jackpot hasn't yet claimed it.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

Lottery officials say it's not unusual for a winner to take a while to claim their money.

The winner has a full year to get their cash.