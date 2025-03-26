Mega Millions: Fort Worth resident wins $3 million prize
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth resident won more than $3 million in a Mega Millions prize after purchasing a winning ticket at a market in south Fort Worth.
Winning ticket bought in Fort Worth
What we know:
The ticket was bought at El Rio Grande Latin Market #6 on Nov. 8, 2024, according to a Texas Lottery news release. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five white ball numbers drawn (25-28-42-64-69) but not the Mega Ball number (19). The Megaplier number was 3.
While the ticket did not hit the jackpot, matching five white ball numbers earned the player a multimillion-dollar prize. An additional $6 was also won on the same ticket.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Mega Millions: How it works
Dig deeper:
To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. However, matching fewer numbers can still result in significant winnings.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a media statement made by Texas Lottery.