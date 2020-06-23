Fort Worth resident wins $2 million from the lottery

article

A lucky Fort Worth resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize earlier this month.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winner purchased a Quick Pick ticket with Power Play at the Racetrac on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

The ticket matched all five of the white numbers but not the red Powerball number, making it worth $1 million.

And because the winner added a Power Play number, the prize amount was doubled, lottery officials said.

He or she chose to remain anonymous.

There have been no jackpot winners for the past two weeks. The next drawing on Wednesday has a $33 million prize.