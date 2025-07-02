Fort Worth prepares for massive 4th of July fireworks celebration

article

The Brief Fort Worth's Fourth is set to be one of DFW's largest fireworks shows at Panther Island Pavilion on July 4th. The free event offers activities like live music, kids' entertainment, and Trinity River access, with gates opening at 5:00 PM and fireworks at 9:30 PM. Attendees should note that coolers are not allowed, but water refill stations are available, and parking will cost $10-$20.



Organizers in Fort Worth are gearing up for one of the biggest fireworks shows in Dallas-Fort Worth at Panther Island Pavilion as Fort Worth's Fourth attracts tens of thousands of people along the banks of the Trinity River for the 4th of July.

Local perspective:

Fort Worth's Fourth is organized by the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) and the non-profit Streams and Valleys.

TRWD spokesman, Matt Oliver, says one goal achieved by the event is getting people to embrace the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion.

"There are a couple of things that set it apart. One is obviously, it doesn't have to do with fantastic show, it has to do with that you can get in the water and enjoy it. There are a lot of fireworks shows you’re going to go to where you don’t have the ability to listen to music and tubes or do free kid events while you're getting ready for the show. Also, the show itself sets it apart from a lot of other events that you’re going to see in the area, because you will have one of the best shows you'll see if you come out here," said Oliver.

"Not every urban section of the river has the ability that we do in Fort Worth."

In addition to the river, there are other free activities for kids, including bounce houses and zip lines.

Coolers are not allowed, but there is food for sale, and a free station to refill water bottles.

"For safety reasons, we are asking people not to bring full coolers in, but you can bring a small tent or something to set up to provide help from the sun. So people are allowed to bring in one unopened bottle, and we have multiple water refill stations that are around and on both sides of the river," said Oliver.

"We are upstream, close to where the water comes in from the lakes. We have fantastic water quality tested for decades that allows for recreation, cool to have for river that runs through the heart of our city. Spider webs throughout it."

Dig deeper:

In 2022, the firework show got upended when the banks of the river caught fire, but lessons were learned and on Wednesday crews spent the day soaking the grass, that this year is still green.

"Sprinklers are going on in the fireworks area. There’s a boat that’s in the river using river water to water both sides of the levee to make sure. We try to make sure that any of those preparations that are able to happen, are not only happening, but happening with ample time, not just the week before the event," said Oliver.

There are also two stages for live music, one that faces the river.

"Two bands that are going on throughout the day on the waterfront stage," he said.

"We brought in sand to make a very nice, beached approach, you can walk right in and its taking a gradual turn to when you come in."

What's next:

Pack a tube, blanket, or chairs, and one water bottle, and Oliver says you will be set to enjoy the evening and fireworks show at 9:30 pm.

The gates open at 5:00 pm on the 4th, and while the event is free, attendees do have to pay for parking.

There are several parking lots available that range from $10-$20.