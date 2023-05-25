Fort Worth police release video of officer shooting woman with knife

Fort Worth police are expected to release body camera video of an officer shooting a woman with a knife on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened in east Fort Worth near Loop 820 and I-30.

Officers responded to a call for a suicidal woman. Police say by the time they arrived the woman had picked up a knife.

Police claim the woman threatened an officer with the knife, and that they feared for their life. The officer then shot the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Fort Worth police are expected to release the video of the incident and give an update on the investigation during a news conference on Thursday at 3 p.m.