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Fort Worth Police shut down illegal fireworks operation

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Published July 3, 2026 7:39 PM CDT
Published July 3, 2026 7:39 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Fort Worth Police shut down an illegal fireworks operation ahead of the July 4th holiday. 
    • Police said they discovered fireworks being illegally sold on E. Berry Street and Donalee Street after being alerted to social media advertisements.
    • The Fort Worth Fire Department's Bomb & Arson squad helped with the confiscation of the fireworks.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Just before the July 4th holiday, Fort Worth Police shut down a large illegal fireworks operation.

Illegal fireworks operation

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CTSY: Fort Worth Police

What we know:

Fort Worth PD was alerted to the illegal fireworks operation from social media advertisements.

Investigators located a large amount of fireworks from locations on E. Berry Street and Donalee Street. 

The Fort Worth Police Department's Bomb & Arson unit assisted Fort Worth PD in confiscating the fireworks.

What they're saying:

"Illegal fireworks are against the law and put our neighborhoods, first responders, and property at risk," Fort Worth Police wrote on social media. "We will continue to enforce city ordinances and hold violators accountable."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort WorthFort Worth Police DepartmentCrime and Public SafetyHolidays