Fort Worth Police shut down illegal fireworks operation
FORT WORTH, Texas - Just before the July 4th holiday, Fort Worth Police shut down a large illegal fireworks operation.
Illegal fireworks operation
CTSY: Fort Worth Police
What we know:
Fort Worth PD was alerted to the illegal fireworks operation from social media advertisements.
Investigators located a large amount of fireworks from locations on E. Berry Street and Donalee Street.
The Fort Worth Police Department's Bomb & Arson unit assisted Fort Worth PD in confiscating the fireworks.
What they're saying:
"Illegal fireworks are against the law and put our neighborhoods, first responders, and property at risk," Fort Worth Police wrote on social media. "We will continue to enforce city ordinances and hold violators accountable."
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.