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Brush fire burns south on Granbury Highway south of Weatherford

By
FOX 4
Parker County
Published August 17, 2026 4:27 PM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 4:27 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • A large brush fire broke out Monday along Granbury Highway in Parker County, threatening nearby structures.
    • Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene and appear to have the flames mostly under control.
    • The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details have not yet been released.

WEATHERFORD, Texas - A large brush fire is burning in Parker County along the Granbury Highway between Weatherford and Granbury.

What we know:

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and was reportedly threatening structures.

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters from multiple agencies at the scene.

The flames appeared to be mostly under control.

What we don't know:

No other details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Source: The information in this story is from incident reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.

Parker CountyWildfires