Brush fire burns south on Granbury Highway south of Weatherford
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WEATHERFORD, Texas - A large brush fire is burning in Parker County along the Granbury Highway between Weatherford and Granbury.
What we know:
The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and was reportedly threatening structures.
Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters from multiple agencies at the scene.
The flames appeared to be mostly under control.
What we don't know:
No other details were immediately available.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Source: The information in this story is from incident reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.