Fort Worth police show off new helicopter

The Fort Worth Police Department showed off its newest tool to fight crime on Friday.

Fort Worth-based Bell outfitted a 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter for the department.

Police say it has state-of-the art equipment, including infrared cameras and a public address system.

Retiring FWPD Chief Ed Kraus says what's most exciting is the new video downlink feature.

"The video that they are taking in the air can be broadcast back down to the street level or the officer level so we can see what they're seeing. So if we have a barricaded subject, the SWAT commanders can see what’s going on from the helicopter with the birds-eye view," Kraus said.

Fort Worth paid nearly $4.5 million to replace its old helicopter.