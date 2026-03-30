Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting with armed suspect

The Brief Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia shared officer body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from last week. Officers shot 33-year-old Alejandro Serrano in the River Oaks neighborhood Wednesday night after he ignored commands and advanced toward them with a weapon. Serrano remains in the hospital and is in police custody; no officers or bystanders were injured during the confrontation.



The Fort Worth Police Department shared body camera video on Monday of an officer-involved shooting that happened in a neighborhood last week.

Fort Worth Police Shooting

What's new:

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia shared new details on the officer-involved shooting last week.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Alejandro Serrano. He has been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and deadly conduct.

Serrano remains in the hospital and is in police custody. No officers or civilians were hurt in the incident.

Serrano had fired around 30 rounds in the neighborhood, and two handguns were recovered on his person after his arrest. His actions were unrelated to the domestic disturbance call.

You can watch the full news conference in the video player above.

The backstory:

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday after officers were called to the 4200 block of Bonita Drive in the River Oaks neighborhood because of a domestic disturbance.

A doorbell camera on a neighbor's home captured the shocking video of what happened. FOX 4 stopped the video before the moment officers fired shots.

According to department officials, officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. When the man ignored commands and began advancing toward them, an officer opened fire, striking him.

Officers provided immediate medical aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. No officers or bystanders were injured during the encounter.