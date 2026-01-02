Fort Worth police seek suspect in Thanksgiving weekend road rage shooting

The Brief A Fort Worth man says his SUV was hit by multiple gunshots during a road rage incident on I-35. He and his 17-year-old son were not hurt, but a bullet shattered the rear window and lodged in a headrest. Police are investigating the Thanksgiving-weekend shooting and have not identified a suspect.



A Fort Worth man is still shaken after a road rage shooting that left his SUV riddled with bullet holes the weekend of Thanksgiving.

The man told FOX 4 in an interview that the incident was one of the most terrifying moments of his life.

The backstory:

Damon Gochneaur says the incident that ended with 9mm gunshots in his SUV was a traffic nightmare.

He says another motorist fired 12 rounds at his SUV as he drove south on I-35 in Fort Worth.

"There was no like, not the usual tell-tale, flipping off, no brake checking, it was like within me passing him to like three and a half, four minutes later, I was having shots fired in the back of my car."

Gochneaur says it was the day after Thanksgiving. His 17-year-old son was riding with him. They were heading to a soccer tournament near Austin.

He recalls passing a black Nissan sedan, then a few miles later, he changed lanes. Gochneaur is adamant he was not driving aggressively or doing any taunting when he switched lanes.

"That’s when I noticed the car coming at a higher rate of speed, so I said, ‘OK, cool,’ sped up a little bit and then traffic came so I got back in the left lane, traffic condensed, and at that point, I didn’t even realize shots were being fired."

"My son said, ‘Dad, they’re shooting at us.’ I said ‘There’s no way,’ then I looked in my rearview mirror and I saw my rear glass spider, so a shot came through the rear glass and ended up embedding in the headrest in my middle row of my car," he continued.

Report to police

Gochneaur says the shots were fired at them somewhere between the Berry Street and Seminary Drive exits. He took photos of the damage after pulling over near a police officer south of the I-20/I-35 exchange.

"This is one of the few times in my life where I was absolutely just trying to get from here to a hotel we had already checked into in Round Rock, Texas, and in that process had to pull lead out of the back of my car," Gochneaur said. "It didn’t feel and sound like gunshots. It just sounded like ‘pop pop pop pop.’"

Fort Worth police tell FOX 4 they are investigating the incident, but at this point have not identified a suspect.

Neither Gochneaur nor his son were injured, just extremely rattled. He says it's taken him until now to talk about what happened, but he wants to make others aware.

"This is something we went through and it’s real. It could happen to anybody."