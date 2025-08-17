Fort Worth Police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

article

The Brief Fort Worth Police are searching for Cindy Lyn Osborn, a 60-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday near the 500 block of S. Beach Street. Osborn, who is deaf and has a diminished mental capacity, was last seen on foot using a walker. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.



The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for 60-year-old Cindy Lyn Osborn. She was last seen near the 500 block of S. Beach Street on Saturday, after 5 p.m.

Cindy Lyn Osborn Missing

What we know:

According to the police, she is deaf and communicates through American Sign Language.

She is described as a white female, 5'2", 110 pounds with brown and gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen waring a gray and black jacket, and green Christmas pajama pants. She has no teeth.

She was last on foot using a walker.

Officials say she has diminished mental capacity and may be lost.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about her should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.