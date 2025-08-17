Fort Worth Police searching for missing 60-year-old woman
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for 60-year-old Cindy Lyn Osborn. She was last seen near the 500 block of S. Beach Street on Saturday, after 5 p.m.
What we know:
According to the police, she is deaf and communicates through American Sign Language.
She is described as a white female, 5'2", 110 pounds with brown and gray hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen waring a gray and black jacket, and green Christmas pajama pants. She has no teeth.
She was last on foot using a walker.
Officials say she has diminished mental capacity and may be lost.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about her should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.