Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school on Tuesday.

According to Fort Worth PD, Zahraa Khudair hasn’t been seen since leaving Rosemont Middle School, located at 1501 W. Seminary Dr., on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.