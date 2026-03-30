Johnson County man charged with murder after 40-year-old woman found dead

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The Brief Authorities have arrested 40-year-old Noe Reyes and charged him with murder following the death of a woman in Joshua on Sunday. Deputies discovered the body of 40-year-old Patricia Roman at a home on Dillard Court after responding to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive person. While Reyes was detained shortly after the discovery, investigators have not yet released a motive or the specific cause of death.



Authorities in Johnson County have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman found dead in a Joshua home Sunday afternoon.

Joshua, Texas murder arrest

What we know:

Noe Reyes, 40, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4000 block of Dillard Court in Joshua just before 3 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 medical call about an unresponsive female.

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Emergency responders found the body of 40-year-old Patricia Roman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators detained Reyes shortly after the discovery. Following an interview with detectives, he was arrested and formally charged in Roman’s death. A bond for Reyes has not been set.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a motive or the specific cause of death, noting that the case remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further details were immediately available.