Dallas weather: Potential severe storms, large hail and damaging winds return to DFW midweek

article

The Brief Potential severe storms approaching the Metroplex late Wednesday afternoon and evening, with primary threats including large hail and damaging winds. Following a warm and breezy Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s, an unsettled pattern will persist through the week, with an increase in storm potential through Thursday morning. A final round of strong storms is expected Friday night into Saturday with a 60% to 70% chance of rain, followed by a cold front that will bring cooler, drier conditions for Easter Sunday.



Enjoy the warm, sunny skies Tuesday, as potentially severe storms approach the region Wednesday. If you have plans for Easter weekend, be aware that showers remain possible throughout the holiday.

Tuesday Forecast

An active weather pattern is taking shape for the remainder of the week. Strong south winds will keep conditions warm and humid. Following morning cloud cover, expect partly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.

By Tuesday evening, storms to the west are expected to weaken as they move toward the area. Occasional wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph, with overnight lows in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday Forecast: Severe Storm Potential

Storms will approach the Metroplex late Wednesday afternoon and evening. These cells have the potential to become severe before weakening near the east side of I-35. The primary threats include large hail and damaging winds, though locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

While there is a low storm chance west and northwest of the Metroplex, the first of two significant disturbances will increase the potential for storms from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Most of the active weather should exit the area by midday Thursday.

Easter Weekend Forecast: Rain Possible

A final round of significant storms is expected Friday night through Saturday. Storm chances increase Friday night, with a 60% to 70% chance of thunderstorms across the DFW area. These storms carry a threat of severe weather and localized flooding.

Scattered showers and storms may linger into Saturday night. While most rain will clear before the holiday, Easter Sunday retains a 20% to 30% chance of showers with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. A cold front is expected to dry the region out fully by Sunday evening.