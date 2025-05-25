Fort Worth police search for suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

article

The Brief One person is dead, and two others injured after a shooting in Fort Worth. The suspect approached a parked car, had a brief conversation, then opened fire on the three victims. Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot, and their identity is unknown.



Fort Worth Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Carmel Ave.

What we know:

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two additional shooting victims were self-transported to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries sustained during the same shooting.

Fort Worth Detectives found that the shooting victims were in a parked car at the location when the suspect walked up to the vehicle and had a brief conversation with them.

The suspect produced a handgun and shot into the vehicle, striking all three victims. The deceased victim exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but collapsed a short distance from the vehicle.

The two surviving shooting victims then drove themselves to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect left the scene on foot after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The two additional shooting victims' condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has not been identified as this remains an ongoing investigation by the Fort Worth Homicide Unit.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the manner, cause of death, and the identity of the deceased.