Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:30 PM CDT until TUE 4:21 PM CDT, Dallas County
8
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:18 AM CDT until MON 8:25 PM CDT, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 1:53 AM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Palo Pinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, Wise County, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:12 PM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:08 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 12:25 AM CDT until MON 3:30 AM CDT, Cooke County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 10:05 PM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Parker County, Navarro County, Hood County, Delta County, Jack County, Rains County, Dallas County, Johnson County, Hamilton County, Cooke County, Hopkins County, Rockwall County, Ellis County, Hunt County, Fannin County, Palo Pinto County, Denton County, Kaufman County, Hill County, Erath County, Comanche County, Wise County, Somervell County, Bosque County, Tarrant County, Collin County, Lamar County

Fort Worth police search for suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

By
Published  May 25, 2025 11:20pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • One person is dead, and two others injured after a shooting in Fort Worth.
    • The suspect approached a parked car, had a brief conversation, then opened fire on the three victims.
    • Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot, and their identity is unknown.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Carmel Ave. 

What we know:

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two additional shooting victims were self-transported to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries sustained during the same shooting. 

Fort Worth Detectives found that the shooting victims were in a parked car at the location when the suspect walked up to the vehicle and had a brief conversation with them. 

The suspect produced a handgun and shot into the vehicle, striking all three victims.  The deceased victim exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but collapsed a short distance from the vehicle. 

The two surviving shooting victims then drove themselves to the hospital for medical treatment. 

The suspect left the scene on foot after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The two additional shooting victims' condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has not been identified as this remains an ongoing investigation by the Fort Worth Homicide Unit.  

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the manner, cause of death, and the identity of the deceased.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyFort Worth