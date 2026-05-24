Fort Worth police search for shooting suspect after passenger is critically injured

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The Brief A male passenger is in critical condition and not expected to survive after a shooting late Saturday night in Fort Worth. The shooting followed an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles near Mansfield Highway and Seminary Drive. The shooter's vehicle fled the scene, and homicide detectives are actively investigating to identify the suspect and determine what sparked the dispute.



A passenger is in critical condition and not expected to survive after a shooting following an altercation between two vehicles late Saturday night, authorities said.

Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers from the East Division were called to the 3000 block of Mansfield Highway at approximately 11:40 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Officers from nearby Forest Hill were already on the scene when Fort Worth police arrived. They found a male victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to assist, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said he remains in critical condition.

According to investigators, the incident began with an altercation between occupants of two separate vehicles at the intersection of Mansfield Highway and Seminary Drive. Both vehicles then traveled westbound on Seminary Drive. At one point, someone in the suspect vehicle fired toward the victim's vehicle, striking the front right passenger.

The victim’s vehicle pulled into a nearby business while the suspect vehicle drove away from the scene, police said.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting to gather additional details and determine what led to the altercation. Police stated they believe this was an isolated incident.

The Fort Worth Police Department urged the community to seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.