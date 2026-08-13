Plano Police searching for runaway teen with special needs
PLANO, Texas - The Plano Police Department is asking the public for help locating a teenager with special needs who has not been seen since Monday.
Plano teen missing
Nicholas Oshaun Brown, 14
What we know:
Plano Police are looking for 14-year-old Nicholas Oshaun Brown,
Police say he has not been seen leaving his home on Monday, August 10.
Brown has multiple mental health diagnoses that require medication, and has a recent history of self-harm ideations.
He is on probation for assault and theft, and has an active directive to apprehend him for a probation violation.
What you can do:
Police are asking for the public's help in locating Brown.
If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, call 9-1-1 and reference Plano Police incident #2026-158886. You can also call Plano Police Det. Cole at (972) 941-0044 or email acole@plano.gov.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department.