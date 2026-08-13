Plano Police searching for runaway teen with special needs

The Brief The Plano Police Department is looking for help finding 14-year-old Nicholas Oshaun Brown, a teen with special needs who has not been seen since Monday. Brown has multiple mental health diagnoses and has recently expressed self-harm ideations. Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call 9-1-1 and reference the Plano Police Department.



The Plano Police Department is asking the public for help locating a teenager with special needs who has not been seen since Monday.

Plano teen missing

Nicholas Oshaun Brown, 14

What we know:

Plano Police are looking for 14-year-old Nicholas Oshaun Brown,

Police say he has not been seen leaving his home on Monday, August 10.

Brown has multiple mental health diagnoses that require medication, and has a recent history of self-harm ideations.

He is on probation for assault and theft, and has an active directive to apprehend him for a probation violation.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Brown.

If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, call 9-1-1 and reference Plano Police incident #2026-158886. You can also call Plano Police Det. Cole at (972) 941-0044 or email acole@plano.gov.