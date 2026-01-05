Fort Worth Police search for robbery suspects; do you recognize them?

article

The Brief Fort Worth police are seeking the public's help to identify two men who snatched a gold necklace from a store employee and threatened to shoot them during a getaway. Investigators released images of the suspects, described as Black males aged 17–21, who were photographed acting suspiciously near a home shortly after the crime. The suspects were last seen running toward the East Seminary Drive bridge; anyone with information is urged to contact robbery detectives at 817-392-4469.



Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who allegedly robbed a store employee and threatened to shoot them during a getaway last month.

Fort Worth robbery suspects wanted

What we know:

It happened around 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at a business in the 4200 block of South Freeway. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, two suspects went into the store and brought several items to the counter.

As the employee looked down at the register to process the transaction, one of the suspects reached out and ripped a gold necklace and pendant from the victim’s neck. Both men then ran from the store.

The victim chased the pair into the parking lot, but the chase ended when one suspect reached toward his waistband and threatened to shoot the victim if they did not stop.

The victim was afraid the man was armed, so they stopped chasing the suspects. The suspects were last seen running east across the East Seminary Drive bridge over Interstate 35.

About one hour after the robbery, two males matching the suspects' descriptions were spotted acting suspiciously near a home in the 1100 block of Debbie Drive. A witness who did not recognize the men took pictures of them, which investigators now believe show the same males involved in the robbery.

Police described the suspects as Black males between the ages of 17 and 21:

The first suspect has long dreadlocks and was wearing red pants and a dark hoodie with large designs on both the front and back.

The second suspect has shorter dreadlocks and was wearing faded jeans, a dark warm-up jacket with stripes on the sleeves, and a fanny-pack-style bag across his chest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these individuals is urged to contact Robbery Detective Raynsford at 817-392-4469 or by cell at 817-944-5350.