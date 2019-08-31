Fort Worth police search for man caught on camera stealing package off porch

article

Fort Worth police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a package from someone’s front porch.

Investigators say he stole at least two packages from the Woodlands Springs neighborhood.

Home surveillance video got a good look at the suspect.

Police are hoping someone recognizes him.

Starting September 1, stealing packages from porches will be a felony in the state of Texas.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at 817-392-3186.