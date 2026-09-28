Bowie mother, 5-year-old daughter killed in rollover crash
BOWIE, Texas - A Bowie woman and her 5-year-old daughter were killed in a rollover crash in Archer County.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2 a.m. this past Friday on Hwy. 25 in Windthorst, Texas, which is about 100 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Sarah Kelley lost control on a turn and her Mazda CX5 rolled.
Both she and her 5-year-old daughter died in the crash.
What they're saying:
The Bowie Independent School District confirmed the 5-year-old was a kindergartner in the district.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to the student’s family, friends, teachers, and everyone who loved them," the school district said in a statement. "A loss like this is difficult to understand, especially for young children. Counselors will be available on Monday to support students and staff as we grieve together."
What we don't know:
The 5-year-old’s name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Bowie ISD.