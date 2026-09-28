Bowie mother, 5-year-old daughter killed in rollover crash

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The Brief A 42-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter from Bowie were killed Friday when their SUV rolled over on Hwy. 25 in Windthorst, Texas. Bowie ISD confirmed the young victim was a district kindergartner and announced counselors will be on site Monday to support grieving students and staff. Authorities have not yet publicly released the 5-year-old victim's name.



A Bowie woman and her 5-year-old daughter were killed in a rollover crash in Archer County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. this past Friday on Hwy. 25 in Windthorst, Texas, which is about 100 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Sarah Kelley lost control on a turn and her Mazda CX5 rolled.

Both she and her 5-year-old daughter died in the crash.

What they're saying:

The Bowie Independent School District confirmed the 5-year-old was a kindergartner in the district.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the student’s family, friends, teachers, and everyone who loved them," the school district said in a statement. "A loss like this is difficult to understand, especially for young children. Counselors will be available on Monday to support students and staff as we grieve together."

What we don't know:

The 5-year-old’s name has not yet been released.