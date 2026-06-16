Fort Worth officer jumps into Trinity River to save missing child

The Brief Fort Worth police officers responded to a missing child report near Dream Park just after noon on Friday. An officer spotted the child partially submerged in the Trinity River, then jumped into the water to pull the child to safety after they slipped beneath the surface. The child is safe after being evaluated by paramedics, though authorities are still investigating how the child got into the water.



Fort Worth police officers rescued a missing child from the Trinity River after the child disappeared near a local park Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to a missing person report near Dream Park, located along the Trinity River, just after noon.

While searching the area, an officer spotted a flash of yellow sticking up near weeds in the river. Upon closer inspection, officers realized the child was partially submerged in the water near the shoreline.

As police approached, the disoriented child began moving further into the river and slipped beneath the surface. One of the officers jumped into the water and pulled the child safely back to shore.

The child was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and is safe.

What they're saying:

"This is a reminder that sometimes the difference between tragedy and relief is measured in seconds," the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the child entered the water or how far the child had wandered from the park.