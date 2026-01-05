Fort Worth police probe string of "suspicious" vehicle arsons near Fox Run Park

The Brief Fort Worth authorities are investigating a string of at least five "suspicious" vehicle fires reported near Fox Run Park between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Arson investigators and police believe the fires are linked, noting that some incidents involved hazardous chemical reactions from magnesium components in the cars. No suspects have been identified or arrested, leading police to urge neighbors to lock their doors and monitor security cameras for any unusual activity.



Fort Worth police are investigating after several vehicles were set on fire in the past week in one neighborhood.

What we know:

Michelle Barrera describes the night of December 27th, when her son’s car went up in flames outside their home for no apparent reason.

It’s one incident in what Fort Worth arson investigators call a string of suspicious vehicle fires. On the city’s southwest side, with chemical components in some cars making the fires more hazardous.

Neighbors describe the torchings occurring between December 26th and New Year’s Eve in communities near Fox Run Park.

What they're saying:

"My husband and my son-in-law were in the garage, and they saw a fire through the window. And I heard a big ban," said Barrera.

"And so, we were out here for several hours. As the car blew up probably about maybe two times, and it had magnesium in it, so there were a lot of sparks and everything."

Dig deeper:

Fort Worth fire officials have declined to talk on camera about the cases. But confirm there have been multiple suspicious vehicle fires in the area which appear to be linked, and that arson investigators, along with Fort Worth police, are focused on identifying how each started, and a possible suspect or suspects.

"The fire department said that it was arson because ours was the second one that had happened. There's already been five in the neighborhood. One happened on Christmas Day, and then it's just been happening ever since," said Barrera.

"We are worried about it happening to our other vehicles. The police say just to make sure that your doors are locked. Um, if anybody has any cameras, you know, or if not, put cameras up."

What's next:

Meantime, neighbors and families like Michelle Barrera’s remain stunned and shaken.

"We're all trying to get together and check our cameras and try to figure this out. We've had it on the next door app. We're all trying to get together and check our cameras and try to figure this out. We've had it on the NextDoor app," she said.