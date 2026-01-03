Fort Worth police investigate string of vehicle arsons

article

The Brief Fort Worth police are investigating a string of connected vehicle arsons. Multiple cars were set on fire between Dec. 26 and New Year’s Eve, leaving victims without transportation. No suspect has been identified as authorities continue to search for whoever is responsible.



Fort Worth police are looking for an unknown suspect in a string of vehicle arsons that they believe are connected.

The suspect lit multiple cars on fire between Christmas and New Year's Eve, leaving members of the community without transportation.

Fort Worth car fires

What we know:

Fort Worth PD and the Fort Worth Fire Department both confirmed to FOX 4 that they're looking into the incidents, which they believe are all linked.

The arsons began on Dec. 26 in the Fox Run Park area, according to Sierra Ramirez, a victim of one of the crimes.

Fort Worth vehicle arson | Credit: Sierra Ramirez

Ramirez told FOX 4 her family's car was set on fire on Dec. 27. The last known incident was around 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

One of the victims is wheelchair bound, Ramirez said. His car was vandalized before being set on fire.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth officials are looking for a suspect in the crimes, but their identity is not known.