Fort Worth police investigate apparent murder-suicide on Whistler Creek Drive
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adult female relatives were found dead inside a north Fort Worth apartment Wednesday night.
Fort Worth murder-suicide
What we know:
Officers responded to a welfare check at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Whistler Creek Drive, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police said a concerned family member contacted authorities after being unable to reach a relative who lived at the apartment. The family member told police they had last spoken to the resident over the phone Tuesday night and received no answer when visiting the home.
When officers arrived, one of them looked through a window and saw what appeared to be a dead person inside. First responders then forced entry into the apartment.
Inside, authorities found the bodies of two adult female relatives. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators located a gun near the younger adult female.
While the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, the Fort Worth Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to make the final determination.
Police emphasized that the incident is believed to be isolated and poses no ongoing threat to the public.
What's next:
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identities of the victims, as well as their official causes and manners of death, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.