Suspect seen bloodied in mugshot after Fort Worth hit-and-run injures 2

The Brief On September 19 at around 12:40 a.m., Fort Worth Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run on Crowley Road. Two victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A suspect, 22-year-old Yoriel Cabrera, was detained attempting to flee the scene. Cabrera has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury. He has since bonded out of jail.



A 22-year-old suspect was arrested after police say he attempted to flee the scene of a Fort Worth crash that critically injured two people.

Crowley Road hit-and-run

Yoriel Cabrera, 22

What we know:

On Saturday, September 19, at around 12:40 a.m., the Fort Worth Police Department responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident in the 5700 block of Crowley Road.

Police found two victims, 48-year-old Tiffany Chapman and 32-year-old Dione Gusman. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A suspect, 22-year-old Yoriel Cabrera, was detained after attempting to leave the scene.

Cabrera faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication assault with a vehicle — serious bodily injury.

Dig deeper:

Cabrera is seen with blood on his face in his mugshot from the Tarrant County Jail.

It's unclear where those injuries came from. Fort Worth Police tell FOX 4 that Cabrera stated he received the injuries from people he was playing pool with prior to the accident.

FOX 4 will update this story with information from an arrest affidavit once we obtain it.

Fort Worth Police

What's next:

The Tarrant County District Clerk's website says Cabrera bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on September 21.