Suspect seen bloodied in mugshot after Fort Worth hit-and-run injures 2
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 22-year-old suspect was arrested after police say he attempted to flee the scene of a Fort Worth crash that critically injured two people.
Crowley Road hit-and-run
Yoriel Cabrera, 22
What we know:
On Saturday, September 19, at around 12:40 a.m., the Fort Worth Police Department responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident in the 5700 block of Crowley Road.
Police found two victims, 48-year-old Tiffany Chapman and 32-year-old Dione Gusman. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
A suspect, 22-year-old Yoriel Cabrera, was detained after attempting to leave the scene.
Cabrera faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication assault with a vehicle — serious bodily injury.
Dig deeper:
Cabrera is seen with blood on his face in his mugshot from the Tarrant County Jail.
It's unclear where those injuries came from. Fort Worth Police tell FOX 4 that Cabrera stated he received the injuries from people he was playing pool with prior to the accident.
FOX 4 will update this story with information from an arrest affidavit once we obtain it.
Fort Worth Police
What's next:
The Tarrant County District Clerk's website says Cabrera bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on September 21.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.