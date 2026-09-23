Concrete chunks fall into traffic on Dallas Central Expressway

The Brief Police have closed the far-right northbound lane of Central Expressway near SMU after concrete fallen from an overpass landed on the road. Early reports indicate no vehicles were struck by the falling debris, but the lane remains shut down due to safety concerns. Officials have not yet determined how long the lane closure will last or what emergency repairs will be necessary.



Part of northbound U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas is blocked off on Wednesday morning because of concrete chucks that have fallen from an overpass.

What we know:

The incident is affecting traffic on the Central Expressway near the Southern Methodist University campus.

According to early reports, pieces of concrete from the Lovers Lane overpass have fallen into the far-right northbound lane.

While it doesn’t appear that any vehicles were hit, police have blocked off that lane because of the debris on the roadway and safety concerns.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how long the closure will last or what emergency repairs will be needed.