Man shot in Dallas while trying to stop vehicle break-ins

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The Brief A man was shot in the abdomen around 1 a.m. Wednesday while confronting a suspect breaking into his truck outside Dallas Cabaret. Dallas police discovered several other vehicles in the Harry Hines Boulevard parking lot had also been burglarized. The shooter remains at large, and police have not yet released a suspect description or an update on the victim's condition.



Dallas police are investigating a shooting and several burglaries in the parking lot outside a business on Harry Hines Boulevard.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 11500 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, which is an overflow parking lot for Dallas Cabaret.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

He said he got an alert that his truck was being broken into and ran outside to confront the suspect. The suspect shot him while driving away.

Police then discovered that multiple vehicles had been burglarized.

The suspect remains at large.

What we don't know:

Police did not release a suspect description and no details about the victim’s condition were shared.