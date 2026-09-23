Man shot in Dallas while trying to stop vehicle break-ins
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting and several burglaries in the parking lot outside a business on Harry Hines Boulevard.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 11500 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, which is an overflow parking lot for Dallas Cabaret.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.
He said he got an alert that his truck was being broken into and ran outside to confront the suspect. The suspect shot him while driving away.
Police then discovered that multiple vehicles had been burglarized.
The suspect remains at large.
What we don't know:
Police did not release a suspect description and no details about the victim’s condition were shared.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police officers at the crime scene.