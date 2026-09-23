3 found dead at home in Flower Mound

The Brief On Wednesday, September 23, Flower Mound Police responded to a home in the 10700 block of Sunrise Court to conduct a welfare check. Police entered the residence and found three deceased individuals inside. The identity of the deceased is currently unknown. Flower Mound Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and their investigation remains ongoing.



Flower Mound Police say three people were found dead at a home on Sunrise Court on Wednesday morning.

Flower Mound deaths investigation

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 23, at around 10:45 a.m., Flower Mound Police responded to a home in the 10700 block of Sunrise Circle to conduct a welfare check.

Police conducted the check after two of the home's residents failed to report to work, and family members were unable to reach them.

Officers entered the home based on circumstances at the scene, and discovered three deceased individuals inside.

Flower Mound Police say there is not an active threat to the community.

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What we don't know:

The identities of the deceased individuals have not been released.

Flower Mound PD says their investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Flower Mound Police Department tip line at (972) 874-3307.