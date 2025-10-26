Fort Worth police investigate after 2 shot in armed robbery attempt

article

The Brief Two men were shot during an early morning armed robbery attempt in a residential area on S. Hughes Ave in Fort Worth. The suspects opened fire after one of the victims refused to hand over his valuables. Both victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds; police have not released suspect details.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning in the 3300 block of S. Hughes Ave.

Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to the residential area around 5 a.m. and found two males with gunshot wounds. One male had a gunshot wound to the lower face and the other had a gunshot wound to the thigh area.

The victims and witnesses told police a group of males approached them and told them to give them their valuables.

One of the victims refused, and the suspects opened fire.

The suspects quickly left the scene. It is unclear if they took anything from the victims.

The robbery division of the Fort Worth Police Department was notified. The shooting is under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the names of the victims or their conditions.