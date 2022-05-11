Fort Worth police: Driver fleeing officers caused fatal crash

An innocent woman is dead after Fort Worth police said a driver tried to flee from a traffic stop.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Euless officers tried to pull over two men in a black car late Tuesday night.

That vehicle fled east into Fort Worth on Trinity Boulevard. The car then reportedly ran a red light at Euless South Main Street.

The suspects’ vehicle slammed into a white car that was in the intersection. The other driver died because of the crash.

The suspects then struck a utility pole. One man tried to flee on foot and was captured. The other man was injured and remained in the car.

Both men were taken to the hospital under police guard.

Police have not yet released the name of the woman who was killed.

Her brother-in-law told FOX 4 she was in her 20s and heading home from work when the crash happened.

She had recently completed the work for her third college degree, he said.