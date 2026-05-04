Fort Worth police release video of CRU officer ambush

The Brief Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia will release bodycam footage and provide updates during a 2 p.m. news conference today. CRU Officer Edward Zapata is recovering at home after being struck by shrapnel during a targeted ambush while responding to a burglary call last Tuesday. 39-year-old Angel Cantu faces three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant following shootout with police.



The Fort Worth Police Department released video of an officer-involved shooting that injured a Civilian Response Unit member.

What we know:

On Monday afternoon, Chief Eddie Garcia shared video from Civilian Response Unit Officer Edward Zapata's body camera and other police sources.

The clips show Zapata as he responds to a woman's home to take a police report a car burglary. The burglary had happened the night before and Zapata was simply helping her complete the paperwork.

That's when the suspect, 39-year-old Angel Cantu, began firing shots from across the street. A piece of shrapnel hit Zapata in the eye.

What they're saying:

The chief said the video clips also show Zapata's heroism. He just started working for the Fort Worth Police Department in February after serving the country for 30 years as a Marine.

"Despite his injuries, Zapata put others first, taking heroic steps to ensure an innocent civilian made it to safely. He assisted the civilian over a tall wooden fence into the backyard of a residence, where she was safe from any gunfire," Garcia said.

Zapata is now out of the hospital but is expected to have another surgery this week to remove shrapnel from his eye.

"This incident is a sobering reminder of the risks that our men and women face who are serving the city every day," the chief said.

The backstory:

CRU Officer Zapata was hurt last Tuesday. He and his unit were ambushed while trying to take a vehicle burglary report on North Juliet Lane, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said Cantu started shooting from his home across the street. Shrapnel struck Zapata in the left eye. Officers quickly arrived and exchanged gunfire with Cantu as he fled.

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A manhunt for him lasted for hours, and several schools were placed on lockdown. Cantu was eventually caught in a wooded area near Riverside Drive and Brittany Place.

He’s facing three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Jail records show he also has a parole violation.

His criminal history includes a felony robbery conviction in 2019.

Zapata was released from the hospital on Friday and is now home recovering.

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