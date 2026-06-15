Fort Worth Police continuing to investigate fatal shooting near Ridglea Country Club

The Brief Police say the initial call about a fatal shooting in west Fort Worth came from someone inside the apartment where the incident occurred. The shooting left one person dead, and police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Several other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and fled the scene, and Fort Worth Police say they are persons of interest in their investigation.



Fort Worth Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that left an adult man dead Sunday morning on the city's west side.

What's New:

Police tell FOX 4's Dionne Anglin the initial call about the shooting came from someone inside the residence. The individual who made the initial call has not been ruled out as a suspect.

"We’re just trying to piece together what happened here and, based on the witness, her account of what really happened," Tracy Carter, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department, told Anglin. "Just kind of heard a gunshot, and there were several people in the area or in the house."

Fort Worth Police

Other individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting fled, and police say they are persons of interest in their investigation.

"We believe those people fled, left the scene, but again we’re still trying to sort it out, and it’s still early on in the investigation," Carter continued.

Fatal Fort Worth shooting

The backstory:

Fort Worth Police Department officers from the West Division were dispatched to the 4000 block of Ridglea Country Club Drive at about 10:30 a.m. following reports of gunfire.

Arriving officers and Fort Worth Fire Department personnel found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders administered medical aid, but the victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

Detectives with the department's Homicide Unit have assumed control of the active and ongoing investigation, and are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the suspect, who left the area before law enforcement arrived.

No motive has been established, although police and residents of the apartment complex believe the incident was isolated.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family members have been notified.

What they're saying:

"It was unsettling, and it's really unfortunate what happened," Stephanie Householder, who lives near where the shooting occurred, told Anglin.

"I think this just speaks to the fact that we should continue to look out for each other."

Householder says the people who live in the apartment where the shooting occurred haven't lived there very long.

"I’ve been living here for three years and in those three years this is the first time anything like that has happened, so I do feel it's isolated."

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information pertinent to the investigation to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be routed through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or online at 469tips.com.