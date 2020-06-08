Fort Worth police chief drops all rioting charges from city protests

article

The Fort Worth Police Department is dropping all rioting charges from protests last week.

Nearly 50 people were arrested on May 31 for rioting during a protest That was when protesters clashed with police and tear gas was thrown on the West Seventh bridge. Since then, police say protests have been peaceful.

“Words are a start, but must be backed up with action. To that end, I have dropped all charges for rioting that have resulted from the protests in Fort Worth, and each individual that was arrested for that violation will be notified by letter that their charges have been dropped,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus. “This is just one step on a long journey, but I hope it shows that the FWPD is committed to walking the path of reform with our community."

READ MORE: Protest in Fort Worth blocks traffic on West 7th Street Bridge